City of Lemon Grove, CAHome Menu
News
-
Small Business Relief Grant Program
7/23/2020
-
Summer Day Camp 2020 Open
6/24/2020
FAQs
-
SB 272 Compliance
SB 272 adds a new requirement to the California Public Records Act. It requires every local agency, except local educational agencies, to create a catalog of enterprise systems.
City of Lemon Grove Enterprise Systems Catalog
-
What can I do to help out in the Lemon Grove community?
The easiest way to contribute is by taking care of your own property and by picking up three pieces of trash a day as you are out and about in the community regardless of where you are. A friendly demeanor and being neighborly will encourage others to do the same. The City and local non-profits are always looking for volunteers and we’d love to hear your ideas for improving our community as well.
-
What should I do to do add value to my home?Studies show, that based on cost, wood decks and patio covers, a fresh coat of paint, reducing clutter, and renovated landscape are the easiest and cheapest ways to add to the property value to your home and business.
Staff
-
James, Mike
Assistant City Manager/ Public Works Director
- (619) 825-3814
- mjames@lemongrove.ca.gov
-
Malone, Audrey
Executive Assistant
- (619) 825-3819
- amalone@lemongrove.ca.gov
-
Olivas, Christian
Management Analyst
- (619) 825-3813
- colivas@lemongrove.ca.gov
-
Romero, Lydia
City Manager
- (619) 825-3800
- lromero@lemongrove.ca.gov
Small Business Relief Grant Program
Application Deadline: August 6, 2020 @ 5PM
Updated 7/23/2020 4PM
To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Lemon Grove based small businesses and our local economy, the City of Lemon Grove has committed up to $650,000 in one-time funds to create the Lemon Grove Small Business Relief Grant Program. This program will provide a one-time emergency grant, of up to $10,000, to eligible Lemon Grove based small businesses for costs incurred due to business interruption stemming from COVID-19.
Please review the Grant Guidelines booklet located below to confirm eligibility.
Businesses must submit the following to be considered for a Lemon Grove Small Business Relief Grant:
- Completed Lemon Grove Small Business Grant Relief Program Application (blank form below)
- Signed Acknowledgement Form (blank form below)
- Current W-9 Form (blank form accessible at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf)