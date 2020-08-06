News

Small Business Relief Grant Program 

City Hall » City Manager

Application Deadline: August 6, 2020 @ 5PM

Updated 7/23/2020 4PM

To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Lemon Grove based small businesses and our local economy, the City of Lemon Grove has committed up to $650,000 in one-time funds to create the Lemon Grove Small Business Relief Grant Program. This program will provide a one-time emergency grant, of up to $10,000, to eligible Lemon Grove based small businesses for costs incurred due to business interruption stemming from COVID-19.

Please review the Grant Guidelines booklet located below to confirm eligibility. 

Businesses must submit the following to be considered for a Lemon Grove Small Business Relief Grant:

  • Completed Lemon Grove Small Business Grant Relief Program Application (blank form below)
  • Signed Acknowledgement Form (blank form below)
  • Current W-9 Form (blank form accessible at https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf)

